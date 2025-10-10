Glo Marks International Day Of The Girl Child With Health Activities Across Nigeria

Girls across the country have been urged to focus more on their menstrual health in order to grow into adulthood with confidence and also face the future without being held back by challenges.

Glo Foundation, the social investment arm of Globacom, made this the focus of its engagement with girls in select schools across the country on Wednesday on the occasion of the observance of this year’s edition of the International Day of the Girl Child (IDGC) with the theme: “The GIRL I am, the changes I lead: GIRLS on the frontline of crisis”.

The health awareness campaign by Glo Foundation, working with Health Aid for All Initiative (HAFAI), an NGO, targeted to educate 100 girls each in selected schools in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Benin, Owerri and Kaduna, on menstrual hygiene.

“Menstrual periods should never be a reason for a girl to lose confidence, miss school, or feel held back. That’s why we put this initiative together where we also provided menstrual care kits to the young girls in these selected states, to ensure that they have not just what they need, but also the reassurance that their growth and dignity matter”, the Foundation disclosed in a statement.

The selected schools included Community Secondary School, Port Harcourt; Methodist Government Junior High School, Agege, Lagos; LGEA Upper Basic School Kudansa, Maraban Rido, Kaduna; Oba Ewuare Grammar School, Oko Central, Benin City; Orogwe Secondary School, Owerri; and Junior Secondary School Dutse Sagwari, Abuja.

In Lagos, Dr Ugorchi Ohajuruka, a medical doctor and public health specialist and Mrs Lara Rowland took the students of Methodist Government Junior High School, Agege, through basic tips on menstrual health management and hygiene, gender based violence and mental health. They also took time to answer questions from the young girls.

Reacting, the Principal of the school, Mr Olawale Adebakin, harped on the importance of the focus on the health and well-being of the girl child. Said he: “There is a need to take care of the girl child. We need to protect them so they will be useful for the development of the country”.

Similar experiences were shared in the various locations selected by Glo Foundation for the observance in Abuja, Kaduna, Benin, Owerri, and Port Harcourt.