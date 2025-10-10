Green Worship Disburses N160m To Support Special Needs Children, Others

Concert For Change, a non-profit initiative, has disbursed N160 million to support special needs children and provided funding to charity organisations.

The group, which organised Green Worship, said it will raise N100 million annually and increase the charity organisations it supports from four to 10 beneficiaries.

The move aligns with its determination to impact societies and improve conditions of vulnerable children.

The Green Worship 8.0 will hold its music event at MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, next week, to raise funds for charities supporting orphans and children with disabilities.

The concert will feature a gospel artistes, including Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Gaise Baba, Anendlessocean, Preye Odede, Rotimi Keys, Kent Egunjobi, Moyosola Olowokure, Gospel Force, Ellie Scotte, Outgun Onkar, and Wale Adenuga.

Speaking in Lagos, Convener, Wale Adenuga, said: “This is a testament to what God does through people with willing hearts, proving the miracle of five loaves and two fishes is alive today.”

Proceeds will go to five bodies; Comrade David Ofoeyeno School for Special Children (Warri), Marvelous Foundation Orphans Care Centre (Minna), Super Parents Foundation (Lagos), Hope Orphanage (Akure), and Learning Disabilities Society of Nigeria (Uyo).

Adenuga added: “We know the times are challenging and needs around us growing. Yet in the midst of these challenges, there are charities doing incredible work, often unseen, feeding, teaching and caring for orphans and children with special needs. The least we can do is to lighten that burden

“That is what Green Worship is about: creating a space where worship becomes a response to human need and where songs turn into support. So, through Concert For Change, we remind ourselves and others that compassion is powerful, generosity transforms lives, and together we can bring hope to others.”