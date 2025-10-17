Tonye Cole Slams N20bn Defamation Suit Against Channels TV Over Nyesom Wike’s Allegations

Tonye Cole, the 2023 APC governorship candidate in Rivers State, has issued a N20 billion defamation demand against Channels Television over comments made by Minister Nyesom Wike during a live broadcast.

Cole’s legal team describes Wike’s remarks as false, damaging, and injurious to his reputation.

The controversy surrounds an interview with Wike on Channels TV’s “One-on-One” programme, where he allegedly called Cole a “thief” and claimed he was involved in selling Rivers State’s gas for $308 million, crippling the state’s economy. Cole’s lawyers accuse Channels TV of airing and retaining the programme, which they say has caused public ridicule, hatred, and contempt.

The legal team demands a retraction, public apology, and removal of the programme from digital platforms. Channels TV has 14 days to comply, or Cole will pursue full legal redress.

The episode, titled “One-on-One with Nyesom Wike ,” was broadcast on September 18, 2025, and hosted by Channel TV’s Seun Okinbaloye.

Wike , a former governor of Rivers State (2015 to 2023) reportedly referred to Cole as a “thief” who was involved in selling Rivers state Gas for $308 million through Sahara Energy, by which he crippled the state’s economy.

Meanwhile, legal representatives of Cole now think that the broadcast has been viewed by millions of people across TV and social media platforms because Channel TV’s Seun Akinbaloye gave Wike unchecked space to make his baseless accusations.

They, therefore, described the station’s handling of the interview as an act of “reckless disregard for truth and fairness.”

According to the firm, Wike’s remarks painted their client, Cole, a respected architect, entrepreneur , and pastor, as dishonest and corrupt figure, capable of sabotaging his state’s economy for personal gains.

The letter reasoned that the statements made by Wike have caused “public ridicule, hatred, and contempt,” against Cole, thereby damaging his reputation among his peers, business partners, and supporters.

Cole’s legal team said in the letter: “Our client categorically denies these allegations and states unequivocally that he has never been indicted, convicted, or found guilty of any crime in relation to the matters raised during the programme or any matter at all.”

The legal team demanded that Channels TV retract the statements and issue a public apology with the same level of visibility as the original broadcast.

They also asked that the programme be removed from all digital platforms, including YouTube, and that the network provide a written undertaking to desist from any further defamatory publications against Cole.

Channels Television has been given a 14-day ultimatum, which expires on October 22, 2025, to comply with the demands. Failure to do so, the letter noted, would compel Cole to pursue full legal redress.







