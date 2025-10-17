One Year Memorial Anniversary Of Late Modupe Dada, AFRIMA Boss’ Wife, Holds In Lagos

Plans have been concluded to commemorate a one-year memorial service in honour of Mrs. Modupe Temitope Dada, wife of Mr. Mike Dada, President and Executive Producer of All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA.

The service will be held on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at Grace Assembly Church, Yard 158, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun-Ikeja, Lagos, from 12 noon to 1:00 pm.

In a statement, Mr Dada, who also serves as Managing Director of PRM Africa Marketing and Communications, said the event will be a day of reflection, worship, and gratitude, bringing together family, friends, and well-wishers to celebrate the life and legacy of a woman fondly remembered as “kindness personified.”

He expressed deep appreciation for the outpouring of love and support his family has received over the past year.

According to him, “It’s been a year since my beloved wife, Modupe, went to be with the Lord. You are warmly invited as we worship, remember, and give thanks for her inspiring life.”

Mrs. Dada died on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at a private hospital in Lagos after a brief illness. She was aged 48.

Until her passing, she served with distinction at various banks in Nigeria, where she had earned a well-deserved promotion and respect for super performance- a testament to her diligence, excellence, and unwavering commitment to her profession.

The memorial service on Sunday scheduled to be superintended by Rev. Femi Paul will not only honor Modupe’s memory but also celebrate her enduring legacy of faith, compassion, friendship and genuine love – virtues that continue to inspire those she left behind.



