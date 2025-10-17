Gov Fubara Cancels N134bn New Secretariat Contract Awarded By Ibas, Orders Refund

byCKN NEWS -
0



The Rivers State Executive Council has cancelled a N134 billion contract awarded by the past sole administrator of the state, Vice Admiral Ikot Ete Ibas (rtd).

The contract was for the reconstruction of the ageing State Secretariat complex in Port Harcourt.

The contract was awarded to CCECC during the period of emergency rule by Ibas.

The Council, which reached this decision today at its meeting, also directed the company to refund the N20 billion mobilisation fee it has already received.

The Council also approved a 6-man committee headed by the Deputy Governor of the State, Prof. Ngozi Odu, to evaluate and make recommendations for the construction of Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres across the state to facilitate the conduct of external examinations.

The Council further directed the flood committee headed by the Deputy Governor to take immediate action to address flooding in the state and cautioned residents against blocking drainage channels.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال