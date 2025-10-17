Bayelsa Senator Benson Konbowei Dumps PDP For APC

The Senator representing Bayelsa Central Senatorial District, Sen. Benson Konbowei, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Konbowei’s letter of defection was read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during plenary on Thursday.

This comes just 24 hours after the resignation of Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri from the PDP.

As the Senate President read Senator Kombowei’s letter of defection during plenary, his Bayelsa counterpart, Senator Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West) who had earlier vowed not to shift allegiance, stood up and walked out of the chamber in apparent displeasure, prompting laughter from several senators.

With this latest move, the APC now holds a commanding majority in the Senate with a total of 74 senators.

