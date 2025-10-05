Tinubu’s Visit : DSS Releases Two Plateau Journalists, Apologises To NUJ Over Wrongful Arrest

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released two journalists with Jay 101.9 FM in Jos, Plateau State, who were wrongfully arrested during President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the state on Saturday.

The journalists, Ms Ruth Marcus and Ms Keshia Jang, were reportedly picked up by operatives of the Service while covering events surrounding the President’s visit for the burial of the mother of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe.

A security source disclosed that once the Director-General of the DSS, Mr Oluwatosin Ajayi, was informed of the arrest, he immediately ordered their release and directed that an apology be tendered to the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ).

According to the source, the Director-General, on learning that some overzealous operatives had arrested the journalists, ordered their immediate release and contacted the NUJ National President, Comrade Alhassan Yahaya, to convey his apologies.

The source added that the DSS leadership has opened an internal investigation into the incident and assured that any officers found responsible would face disciplinary action.

“The Director assured the NUJ President that the new DSS leadership treasures the importance of a free press in a democracy and has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter. He further assured that any officer found culpable will be appropriately sanctioned,” the source said.

The official also noted that the DSS under Ajayi has taken steps to address inherited issues of overreach by operatives and to uphold principles of accountability and respect for human rights.

“The new DG is correcting the wrongs he inherited. One of them is overzealousness. This is why he has not failed to admit when the Service makes mistakes. We have witnessed several instances when the Service apologised and even compensated victims of wrongful arrests,” the source stated.

He added that Mr Ajayi “is an absolute lover of human rights and press freedom,” recalling that the DSS had previously apologised to TVC management over the alleged harassment of one of its reporters.

The release of the two journalists comes amid renewed calls from press unions and civil society organisations for security agencies to exercise restraint and respect the rights of media professionals in the course of their duties.