Ogun Accident: TRACE Clears Dangote Of Any Wrongdoing, Apologizes

Ogun State Enforcement Agency has apologised to the Dangote Group for erroneously attributing the truck involved in the accident that occurred along the Alapoka axis of the Papalanto–Ilaro Road on Friday night to the organisation.

The TRACE spokesperson, Babatunde Akinbiyi, disclosed this in a statement released on Sunday.

It had reported on Saturday that the accident claimed five lives after the truck rammed into a tricycle.

Akinbiyi had noted that the truck suffered brake failure before it rammed into the tricycle.

Clarifying the incident on Sunday, Akinbiyi disclosed that the erroneous identification of the truck was accidental and was not aimed at causing any embarrassment to the Dangote brand.

The statement read, “Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, an agency of government charged with the administration and control of road traffic matters in the state, apologises to the management of Dangote Cement Factory, Ibese, for erroneously ascribing Dangote Cement Factory, Ibese, as the owner of the third-party truck involved in the unfortunate death of five commuters, who were transiting in a tricycle from Papalanto to Ilaro on Friday, October 3, 2025.

“Without a doubt, it was an accidental mistake not made deliberately, and any embarrassment this might have caused the Dangote brand is highly regretted.

“However, it is hoped this admittance will further rejuvenate the already established relationship and understanding between both organisations for effective service delivery to be achieved.”

He concluded that the agency remains committed to professionalism and a cordial relationship with its stakeholders