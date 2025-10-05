Army Dispels False Report Of Bandits Overrunning Troops In Kwara

The Nigerian Army has dismissed as false and misleading a recent online publication alleging that bandits overran troops and carted away six General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs) and over 30,000 rounds of ammunition in Obanla, Kwara State.

Contrary to the sensational claims, troops of 148 Battalion (Rear) conducting ongoing clearance operations across Kogi and Kwara States have continued to record significant operational successes. In a recent engagement, the troops mounted a strong blocking position along the Kwara–Ekiti border axis, where they neutralized two armed bandits and recovered two brand new AK-47 rifles.

At no time were Army positions overrun, nor was any cache of weapons or ammunition lost to criminal elements, as mischievously reported by the online platform. The publication is a fabrication designed to mislead the public and undermine the morale of gallant troops diligently working to restore peace and stability in the region.

The Nigerian Army remains committed to ensuring that all forms of criminality are decisively dealt with across the country. Members of the public are therefore urged to disregard the false report and continue to support the military with timely and credible information that would aid ongoing operations.

The Nigerian Army also reiterates its readiness to sustain the tempo of operations until all criminal networks in Kogi, Kwara, and adjoining states are dismantled.



