Step By Step On How Imisi Won BBN 10 Grand Finale, N150m

The season 10 of the popular Big Brother Naija reality TV show came to a pulsating end on Sunday with the Grand Finale broadcast live on AfricaMagic Family Channel on DStv and GOtv to millions of viewers on the African continent.





After 10 intense, unpredictable and insane weeks in the House, Imisi, the crowd favourite emerges as the winner of the show, carting away the grand prize of N150m to the delight of fans who witnessed the event live.

Host, Ebuka kicked off the show by pruning down the number of finalists (9 in all) with the eviction of Kay Bobo to the disappointment of his fans. But Kay Bobo (Kayode Oladele) says he is happy to make it to the finals of the show.





Next up is Isabella, who enthuses that, “making it up to the 10th week is a blessing for me as I never thought I would get this far. I gave myself a chance to be here and I am happy to come this far,’ she says.

Then steps out Mensah, who at the post eviction interview with Ebuka, did not betray any sign of disappointment for coming so close but yet so far away: “I am happy to come this close to winning, thank you Africa and thank you everybody!”





Next to be evicted is Ayomide Jason Jae James, who, at the eviction interview with host Ebuka, says with enthusiasm,

“I am super excited... when the journey started I didn’t know I will get this far and I am super excited about everything.

On the side-lines of the show, former evictee, Suprema routes for her lover boy Kola, for obvious pecuniary reasons which she wasn’t afraid to say in plain language.

Then came the next highlight,

The top five housemates Eviction!

First to go is Kola followed by Sultana...

Kolapo Kola Omotoso (simply known as Kola) sums up his experience thus, “I felt like (me and) 28 people came to the show...and I am grateful to be worthy to be here to the end of the show...I am routing for Imisi Oluwa to win...

For Sultana (Farida Ibrahim) the show is worth her while. Asked about getting to the finals and not winning, She says,

“getting into the house is a win (for me) and getting into the top ten is also a win!

Then comes Koyin, the last man standing to be voted out of the House - leaving behind two ladies Imisin and Dede (for the second time in the history of the show) to do battle for the grand prize.

His view about getting so close but yet so far away is vintage Koyin?

“I am good...good. I am a winner. I am the last male in the house...I am representing the males so I am a winner.”

And this thing with (you and) Isabella?

“It’s life, that’s all I can say,” he said.

Live performance: A much anticipated live performance by Adekunle Gold did little to ease the tension at the live performance leading to the grand exit of Dede and Imisin from the House onto the stage for the final announcement.

Then,

Interview with the two finalists...

Dede (Precious Ashiogwu) speaks: I don’t know how I feel, I am really blessed to be here, I really don’t know how I feel... "

"I will buy my mummy a car, a house...any thing she needs when I win the cash prize.

And Imisi?

Imisi: A teary Imisi, dubbed the funny queen and Ijoba 606 - tipped by most evicted housemates to win the show speaks:

“I am so excited to be here, I never thought I will be in the last two.

Then the final announcement.

And the winner is.....! ) fill in the gap!)

In the beginning.

The 10th edition of the BBN show kicked off on 26th July with 29 determined housemates all hopeful of worming their way into the hearts of a vigilant audience primed to scrutinise every action (or inaction) in the house – in the shower, under sheets, when it’s lights out - with the eyes of an famished eagle.

But one after the other, 28 hopefuls lost the battle to become an instant millionaire without losing the opportunity to become instant celebrities.

And the fallen hero?

The shocking and unexpected disqualification of Faith Adewale for the assault on Sultana a week to the finals remains a constant reminder of the unpredictability of live as epitomised in the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.



