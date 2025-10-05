Medical Association Confirms Killing Of Ex Chairman In Abuja

The Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association, Federal Capital Territory chapter, has confirmed the death of its former chairman, Dr Ifeanyi Ogbu, who was reportedly kidnapped alongside his three children in Abuja.

The Administrative Secretary of the association, Joshua Katkyes, confirmed the development in an interview with our correspondent on Sunday.

When contacted, Katkyes simply said, “That is true (the story of his death). We received the information yesterday.”

Efforts to reach the FCT Police Command for comments proved abortive, as calls and messages to the spokesperson’s line were unanswered as of the time of filing this report.

CKNNews reports that One Andrew Ikechukwu, in a post on his Facebook page, had earlier announced Ogbu’s death.

He wrote, “Dr Ifeanyi Ogbu, the immediate past chairman of the NVMA FCT chapter, who was kidnapped alongside his three children from his home in Kubwa, Abuja, was found dead.

“The three children are yet to be released. May God please intervene.”

Ogbu, a well-known veterinary doctor in Abuja, served as chairman of the NVMA FCT chapter until 2023.

He was reportedly abducted from his residence in Kubwa, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory that has witnessed a recent surge in cases of kidnapping and armed robbery.

Several communities within the area, including Bwari and Dutse, have in recent months raised concerns over rising insecurity, with residents calling for increased police presence and intelligence operations.

Ogbu’s death adds to growing fears over the safety of professionals and residents in the FCT’s satellite towns, where abductions for ransom have become a recurring menace despite repeated assurances from security agencies.



