Tinubu-led APC Has Destroyed Legacies Of Previous Administrations.. Peter Obi

Former Presidential candidate on the platform of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of destroying the gains and legacies of previous civilian administrations.

Obi made the allegation on Wednesday while addressing journalists in Abuja on the occasion of the nation’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

Obi, who noted that the country was on the path to global acclaim in 1960 after it secured independence from colonial rule, acknowledged the “confidence, passion, and determination to build a prosperous Nigeria that would stand alongside the world’s most advanced nations.”

Giving a trajectory of its democratic sojourn since 1999, the former presidential candidate declared that the landmark achievements of the erstwhile ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party, in 16 years have been destroyed in a decade of the All Progressives Congress administration. These achievements were significant legacies of previous administrations.

Peter Obi, who recalled debt forgiveness granted to the country under the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, lamented that the nation is facing crippling external debt to the tune of N2.5 trillion.

In his speech titled, “A great Nigeria is still possible”, Obi equally noted that as at 2014, under the Goodluck Jonathan administration, Nigeria was rated as the largest economy in Africa.

He said: “On 1 October 1960, Nigeria gained independence to global acclaim as an emerging African economic and political power. Such was our potential that Time Magazine predicted the rise of a true African superpower that would lead the continent with pride. Our founding fathers fought for independence with confidence, passion, and determination to build a prosperous Nigeria that would stand alongside the world’s most advanced nations.

“Unfortunately, tragic failures of leadership derailed this vision. Yet despite these setbacks, Nigeria has always shown resilience. In 1999, we overcame military dictatorship and restored democracy, beginning a renewed journey toward prosperity, freedom, and justice. That journey helped us build Africa’s largest economy and strengthen democratic institutions. But over the last decade, under the APC’s incompetent, divisive, and corrupt leadership, Nigeria has been greatly diminished.

“By the end of 2007, our total debt was about N2.5 trillion, only 10 percent of GDP, after President Obasanjo’s government secured debt forgiveness of over 30 billion dollars. By 2014, Nigeria had become Africa’s largest economy and was primed to achieve middle-income status. In 2015, for the first time, a ruling party was defeated in a presidential election, marking another milestone for our democracy.





“Today, the picture is bleak. Our total debt stands at about N175 trillion, nearly 50 percent of GDP, without any improvement in productive sectors. Nigeria has fallen to the fourth-largest economy in Africa, behind South Africa, Egypt, and Algeria. Our democracy is now described as “undemocratic.” In just one year, this administration pushed over 15 million Nigerians into acute poverty. Today, more than 150 million Nigerians lack access to basic healthcare, education, water, and sanitation. This number grows daily under an APC government that pursues brutal, revenue-driven policies while ignoring the welfare of its people. Nigeria now ranks among the lowest in the world on human development indicators. Much of this decline is due to the neglect of the legacies of previous administrations.





“This government taxes struggling citizens and small businesses heavily, while indulging in extravagance. Billions are spent on new presidential jets, yachts, and luxury cars that cost more than the entire 2024 budget for primary healthcare. The Vice President’s residence was renovated at a cost of N25 billion, more than the combined capital budgets of six major federal university teaching hospitals. Over N10 billion was allocated for car parks and canteens for the National Assembly, more than the capital budget of the Ministry of Science and Technology, at a time when science is crucial to national growth.

“Meanwhile, Nigerians pay more for everything and receive less. Passports, permits, electricity, petrol, food, rent, and healthcare all cost more. Yet power supply remains unreliable, food insecurity deepens, and UNICEF and WFP project that 33 million Nigerians will face acute hunger in 2025.

“This government borrows recklessly, not for investment in productive infrastructure but for wasteful consumption. Insecurity has further crippled our economy. Nigerians now live in fear of travelling by road. Kidnapping has become rampant, with billions paid in ransom. Incompetence in security management has turned our country into one of the most terrorised and unsafe nations in the world. Cronyism, corruption, and disregard for the rule of law have scared away investors, while other African nations overtake us as preferred investment destinations. It is imperative to remember the legacies of previous administrations to guide future developments.

The LP national leader who expressed confidence in the capacity of Nigeria to regain lost grounds, however, maintained that “What we need is competent, compassionate, and committed leadership. Our priority must be prudent economic management, investment in human capital, the rule of law, and infrastructure development. We must mobilise our enormous natural resources to drastically reduce poverty and achieve rapid, sustained growth.

“We should learn from nations like China, India, Indonesia, and Bangladesh, which have turned around their economies through disciplined leadership and people-centred policies. Nigeria, too, can rebound, but only if we exit the path of incompetence and fiscal irresponsibility.

“The current administration’s failures must not lead us to despair. They should instead fuel our determination to rebuild. Nigeria has the resources, talent, and resilience to become an industrialised nation in record time. With the right leadership, we can defeat terrorism, restore security, and guarantee Nigerians safe communities where enterprise and social life can thrive. We must end a system where leaders feast while the people starve, where politics enriches a few and impoverishes the many. The old politics must end, and a new politics of prosperity for all must begin by honouring the legacies of previous administrations.





“Against all odds, we will return Nigeria to the path of prosperity and justice. We will not relent. We will not be discouraged. The mission is clear: Nigeria will rise again.





“I call on political leaders to reflect on the crises confronting our nation and recognise this as a moment to transcend personal interests. We must reject corruption, bigotry, and division. We must embrace a new Nigeria where leadership is defined by competence, compassion, and commitment.“



