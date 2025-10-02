Benue Youths Set Monarch’s Home In Protest Of Extra-judicial Killing

While Nigerians marked Independence Day yesterday with celebrations, parts of Benue State were gripped by anger and violence as protesting youths set fire to the home of a traditional ruler following the alleged extra-judicial killing of a man by soldiers.

The residence of His Royal Highness Simon Baver, the Mue Ter Ichongo of Turan in Kwande Local Council, was razed by an angry mob who vented their fury on what they saw as a symbol of authority closest to them.

The unrest was triggered by an incident on Monday when Nigerian Army personnel stationed in Jato Aka, a community hosting many internally displaced persons, allegedly opened fire on a group of mourners returning from the burial of Chief Hanave Laha, the Kindred Head of Nzaav.

An eyewitness, Iorkohol Asemave, told The Guardian that one man, identified as Mr Iorsuur, was hit by a bullet and died instantly. A student of Government Science Secondary School, Jato Aka, identified as Iorfa, was also struck but survived with injuries. He was taken to NKST General Hospital, Jato Aka, where he is receiving treatment.

Witnesses further alleged that soldiers removed Iorsuur’s body from the scene and took it to an undisclosed location.

When contacted for comment, the Public Relations Officer of the Special Forces, Captain Abdullahi Lawal Osabo, said he was on leave at the time of the incident and could not speak on the matter. Calls to the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, and the Director-General of the Bureau for Homeland Security, Air Commodore Jacob Gbamwuan (rtd), were not answered.

Residents of Jato Aka told The Guardian that commercial activities in the town had ground to a halt as heavily armed soldiers patrolled the streets in gun trucks.

As of press time, the Benue State government had yet to issue an official statement on the incident .



