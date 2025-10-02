Ogun Government Suspends Principals Over Student's Death

The Ogun State Government has suspended the principals of both the junior and senior sections of Ilugun High School, Elega, Abeokuta, following the death of a student.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu, who announced the suspension at a press briefing in Abeokuta said the measure would remain in force pending the outcome of a full investigation.

He explained that preliminary findings  showed that the junior school principal, Mrs. Alaba Olukoga, was involved in illegal fee collection, which reportedly sparked a protest by students. 

He added that while local security operatives were invited to disperse the protesting students, one of them had attempted to escape by jumping over a fence into a nearby river, where he died.

Professor Arigbabu emphasized that though the senior school principal, Mrs. Temitope Ladipo, was not directly implicated, her suspension was necessary to ensure fairness and transparency in the probe.

The Commissioner expressed the government’s condolences to the bereaved family, describing the loss as painful and irreparable and promised that anyone found culpable would face the full weight of the law.

Professor Arigbabu also appealed to students to remain calm and shun vandalism, warning that damaging school property would only worsen the challenge of inadequate infrastructure.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing free and qualitative education across the state and pledged that the findings of the investigation would be made public in due course.

