Tinubu Approves New 600 Bed Hostel , Auditorium For Abuja Law School

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the immediate provision of a new, state-of-the-art auditorium for the Nigerian Law School, to further enhance legal education infrastructure.





Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Minister, Nyesom Wike disclosed this in Abuja on Monday, during the flag-off ceremony for the construction of a 600-bed student hostels at the Abuja campus of the Institution, in Bwari.





Wike explained that the President’s directive followed an observation that the anticipated increase in student intake occasioned by the building of the new hostel necessitated a review of the existing lecture facilities, stressing that the intervention demonstrates Tinubu’s commitment to enhancing the nation’s legal education infrastructure.





He said: “I was discussing with my son who by the grace of God was called to Bar in the last Call to Bar Ceremony …I said now that we are providing hostels that will take almost 600 students, does it mean that they will now admit more students. He expressed doubt about whether the auditorium will accommodate everybody, which means they require another auditorium.





“Luckily for us, I was privileged to meet Mr. President last night and I tabled this to him. He said, go back and make sure another auditorium is built for the Nigerian Law School”.





The Minister praised Tinubu’s decisive leadership, noting that his administration has intervened directly in the institution more than any government since the campus opened in 1997.





He also extended commendation to the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN for his relentless support and commitment to the justice sector, saying; “All we are doing in the justice sector today is because of his support”.





He cited the ongoing digitisation of the FCT High Court as another collaborative success story that has received Presidential backing and budgetary approval.





Wike further praised the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School for his selfless leadership, especially for prioritizing the infrastructural needs of other campuses, such as the completed hostel and auditorium project at the Yenagoa Law School campus, stressing that history will be kind to him.





Speaking on the 600-bed hostel accommodation, the minister noted that it is the second major intervention at the Law School within two years of the current tenure of President Tinubu.





Wike recalled that following the earlier flag-off of staff-quarters at the Nigerian Law School, a promise was made through the Attorney General of the Federation to provide the hostel accommodation.





He said: “Today, we are here to fulfill that promise that Mr. President made”, noting that the new 600-bed capacity hostel will significantly alleviate the accommodation challenges faced by students.





The Minister confirmed that the construction, awarded to a trusted contractor, will not exceed the 12-month timeline.





While flagging off the project, the Attorney General of the Federation, who was visibly elated, thanked the FCT Minister for his consistent support to the Nigerian Law School.





He praised the Minister’s decisive nature, saying, “One thing I know is that you don’t promise what you will not do. Take it or leave it, love him or hate him, you will know where he stands on any issue,” he said, and likened the Minister to a Computer Based Test (CBT) which results are instantaneous.





The AGF also acknowledged the Minister’s extensive history of intervention in the justice sector, even before his ministerial appointment, including feats in Yenagoa and Port Harcourt.





He confirmed the judicious use of previous donations, which include four Hilux vans and three Coaster buses, in addition to the flag-off of staff quarters, and now, the 600-bed student hostel.





While noting that many people have come and talked without walking their talk, Chief Fagbemi further extended profound appreciation to President Tinubu for his numerous supports through the FCT Minister.





and thanked President Tinubu for approving the project.





He also extended appreciation to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation for his support, while also acknowledging the significant contributions of the FCT Minister to the development of judiciary infrastructure, describing him as “our great benefactor”.



