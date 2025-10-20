Court Orders Influencer To Marry Lady He Featured In Video

A Magistrate Court sitting in Kano has directed the Kano State Hisbah Board to facilitate the marriage of popular TikTok content creators, Idris Mai Wushirya and Basira Yar Guda, within 60 days.

The order followed their recent appearance in viral videos deemed “indecent" by the Kano State Films and Video Censorship Board.

Presiding over the matter on Monday, October 20, 2025, Magistrate Halima Wali warned that failure to conduct the marriage within the stipulated timeframe would be treated as contempt of court.

The court also mandated the Chairman of the Kano State Films and Video Censorship Board to oversee the implementation of the marriage order.

The Censorship Board maintained that the videos violated state laws prohibiting the production and distribution of s3xually suggestive or obscene material.

The duo was arraigned before the court recently for allegedly producing and circulating the videos on social media.

The videos, which trended widely online, showed the duo engaging in 'romantic gestures.'

The videos were described by authorities as contrary to the moral and religious values upheld in the state.

Mai Wushirya had been earlier remanded in a correctional facility after the clips of him shirtless and engaging in what authorities described as “immoral and demeaning acts” went viral online.

His co-creator, Yar Guda, was also questioned by the board's enforcement team before the matter was transferred to court.