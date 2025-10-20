Akpabio Celebrates Gowon @ 91

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON has felicitated former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, GCFR on the occasion of his 91st birthday yesterday, Sunday, October 19, 2024.





Akpabio in a congratulatory message he personally signed, said that Gen. Gowon 's policy of 'No Victor, No Vanquished' after the civil war remains a beacon of unity and national healing.





He commended Gen. Gowon's efforts in keeping Nigeria one, in and out of power stressing that history will be kind to him.





The Senate President equally hailed Gowon as a Christian warrior, praising his "Nigeria Prays" initiative, which he described as "a worthy venture, especially at this time when our dear country needs divine intervention, which can only be invoked through prayers."





Part of the message reads: "On behalf of my family, constituents, the Senate and the 10th National Assembly, I wish to heartily rejoice with our former Head of State, His Excellency, General Yakubu Gowon, GCFR, on the occasion of his 91st birthday. It is a thing of joy to see him reach this milestone in life.





"Sir, your leadership during and after Nigeria's civil war continues to shape our history, and your 'No Victor, No Vanquished' policy remains a beacon of unity and national healing.





"I commend your commitment to peace and inter-generational dialogue, which remains relevant today. Your legacy as a statesman and unifier serves as an inspiration to generations of leaders.





"I pray that God grants you many more years of good health, strength, and wisdom. Your life's work is a testament to your dedication to Nigeria's progress





"Happy birthday, Your Excellency, and congratulations, Sir."