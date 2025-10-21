Address Nigerians On Alleged Coup Plot, ADC Tells FG

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has cautioned the federal government against using the reports of an alleged coup plot as a pretext to clamp down on opposition leaders or subject dissenting voices to unlawful surveillance.





In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said it views any threat to Nigeria’s democratic order with the utmost seriousness.





However, it warned that the government must not exploit the situation to instil fear, suppress dissent, or seek political advantage under the guise of national security.

The ADC said it has been closely following reports linking some arrested military officers to a purported coup plot and subsequent media claims that a former southern governor is being investigated for allegedly funding the suspects.

“While we vehemently oppose any effort to undermine Nigeria’s constitutional order, we are equally concerned about the potential misuse of such allegations to justify political witch-hunts, suppress dissent, or manipulate public sentiment,” the statement said.





The party also expressed worry over “conflicting signals” from government sources, noting that the Defence Headquarters had publicly denied ever mentioning a coup plot despite widespread media reports suggesting otherwise. “Such inconsistency raises serious fears that the coup narrative may have been politically engineered,” it added.





The ADC faulted the government’s silence on the matter, describing it as a deliberate attempt to allow the story to fester. It is alleged that the administration might be exploiting the narrative to divert public attention from issues of misgovernance and to gain sympathy.

“What is clear, however, is that the government is using the coup story to distract from pressing national challenges and create a pretext to clamp down on opposition figures or place them under surveillance,” the statement continued.

The party urged the Federal Government to immediately clarify the true nature of the alleged coup. “The government has a duty to decisively quash the swirling rumour. Conversely, if there is indeed any such threat to national security, it must be transparent about it and brief the nation accordingly,” Abdullahi stated.

He emphasised that national security should never be weaponised to silence opposition voices or legitimate political dissent.

“The ADC remains resolute in its opposition to dictatorship of any form—whether military or civilian. We support any lawful measures taken to defend the constitution and democracy, but we reject any ploy to intimidate citizens under the guise of national security,” the statement said.







