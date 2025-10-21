Police Arrest 17 Year Old Boy For Plucking Sister's Eye For Money Rituals

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 17-year-old boy, Auwalu Muhammad for removing his 7-year-old sister's eyes for suspected money ritual.

The incident occurred in Wailo town in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state on October 17, 2025.

The spokesperson for the command, CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, who confirmed the horrific incident in a statement on Monday, October 20 said the suspect lured his sister, Rukayya Muhammad, into a nearby bush, where he gruesomely attacked her and plucked out her eyes.

Rukayya was immediately rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) in Bauchi for emergency medical treatment.

Unfortunately, an ophthalmologist at the hospital confirmed that the minor will never regain her vision.

The PPRO said five other members of a ritualist syndicate have been arrested in connection with the heinous act.

“On 17th October 2025, at about 1800hrs, one Muhammad Adamu ‘m’ of Bayan Dutse Village, Wailo, Kubi Ward, Ganjuwa LGA, Bauchi State, reported at the Soro Divisional Police Headquarters that on the same date at about 2000hrs, one Auwal Dahiru ‘m’, aged 17 years of the same address, attacked his daughter Rukayya Muhammad ‘f’, aged 7 years, with the intention of k!lling her and attempted to pluck out her eyes,” the statement read.





"Upon receipt of the report, a team of detectives led by CSP Aliyu Mohammad Goni, Divisional Police officer (DPO) Soro Division immediately dispatched to the scene, where the suspect was arrested.





"At the same time, the victim was quickly evacuated to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, for medical treatment.





"The following suspects were arrested in connection with the crime: 1. Auwal Dahiru ‘m’, aged 17 years, of Bayan Dutse, Wailo, Kubi Ward, Ganjuwa LGA 2. Mohammed Rabiu ‘m’, aged 19 years 3. Saleh Ibrahim ‘m’, aged 20 years 4. Nasiru Muhammad 'm' of Soro town Ganjuwa LGA, 5. Hassan Garba 'm' of Soro town, Ganjuwa LGA, Bauchi State. 6. Garba Dahiru 'm' aged 43 of Soro town.





"A preliminary investigation's findings revealed that a 7-year-old girl, Rukayya Muhammad, tragically lost her eyes...



