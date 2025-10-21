Passengers Stranded As Max Air Pilots Refuse To Fly Over Non Payment Of Salaries

No fewer than 100 passengers of Max Air from Maiduguri Airport were stranded yesterday, following a strike by the airline’s pilots.

CKNNews learnt hat the pilots were protesting debts owed to them by the airline’s management.

Sources close to the airport said yesterday that the pilots began the protest after the passengers had completed boarding procedures and were awaiting departure clearance.

It was gathered that the airline staff suddenly informed the already boarded passengers to disembark and return to the terminal, citing the pilots’ refusal to fly.





A reliable source in the airline, who did not want his name mentioned, confirmed the development to The Guardian.

The source, however, said the issue had been resolved and that the passengers had been airlifted to their destination.

The source said: “Yes, the pilots protested the debts allegedly owed to them by Max Air, but I can assure you that the issue has been resolved. The passengers are currently airborne as I am talking to you.”

Also, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), confirmed the situation but said both parties had resolved the issue.

“The issue you spoke about has been resolved. The flight proceeded at about 1:00 p.m. It happened earlier today (yesterday),” he said.



