Revealed: Identity Of Army Commander Killed By Boko Haram In Borno

The identity of the army Commander Killed by Boko Haram alongside his officers on  Friday 17th October 2025 has been revealed 

The convoy of the Commanding Officer of 202 Tank Battalion Bama, Lt. Col. Aliyu Saidu Paiko was ambushed by the Boko Haram terrorists during their military operations in Kawuri axis of Bama LGA of Borno state.

During the ambush, the terrorists succeeded in Kill!ng 6 soldiers including the commanding officer and 3 members of CJTF, many soldiers also sustained injuries while some are still missing.


