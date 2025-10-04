Tinted Glass Enforcement: We've Not Been Served Any Court Order..Police Spokesman

The Nigeria Police Force have said they have not been officially served with the court order stopping the enforcement of the tinted glass permit 

CKNNews recalls that a Federal High Court sitting in Warri had on Friday directed the police to put the enforcement on hold and maintain the status quo.

The court urged the Force to respect ongoing judicial proceedings.

A human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong had posted the report on his official X handle, seizing the attention of the Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin.

Reacting to the post, Hundeyin  stated that the police had not yet been officially served with the court order cited by Effiong.

He, however, argued that the point number 8 of the court order which stated that Relieve 1, 2, and 3 are hereby refused is not being reported.

He wrote, “While we have not been officially served the court order you’re making reference to, let me, in the meantime, show point no. 8 (of the same order) since you left that part out and focused only on point no. 6. Nigerians deserve a complete picture, not a skewed one.”

