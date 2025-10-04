Gunmen Kill Medical Doctor, Abduct His 3 Children In Abuja





A group of armed men on Friday murdered a renowned veterinary doctor and former chairman of the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), FCT chapter, Dr Ifeanyi Ogbu.





It was learnt that the armed men invaded the deceased’s residence in Kubwa, abducting him alongside his three children, and later dumped his body by the roadside.





The whereabouts of the children are currently unknown as of press time.





Confirming Ogbu’s death, Andrew Gabriel Ikechukwu, via his Facebook page, disclosed that the corpse of the deceased was found on the roadside





He wrote, “Dr. Ifeanyi Ogbu, the immediate past chairman of the NVMA FCT chapter, who was kidnapped alongside his three children from his home in Kubwa Abuja, was found dead. The three children are yet to be released. May God please intervene.”





The late Ogbu, described by colleagues as a dedicated professional, leaves behind a nursing wife and grieving family members.





The murder comes barely days after the killing of 29-year-old Arise TV anchor, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, who was murdered during a robbery at her Katampe residence.





Her killing sparked outrage across the country, with President Bola Tinubu ordering security agencies to conduct a swift and thorough investigation.







