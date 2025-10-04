Police Charge Journalist Fejiro Oliver For Calling Governor Oborevwori “Sleeping Governor Who Rigged Election”

A Delta-based journalist, Oghenedoro Tega (Fejiro Oliver), has been charged by the Delta State Police Command for allegedly cyberstalking Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and Senator Ede Dafinone through a series of Facebook posts described by the police as "defamatory."





According to court documents filed at the Asaba Judicial Division, the police alleged that Oliver, "between the months of August and July, 2025, in Asaba within Asaba Judicial Division did make publications on your Facebook account with name - Fejiro Oliver, cyberstalking His Excellency Sheriff Oborevwori the Governor of Delta State."





In the charge, Oliver was accused of stating that "the Governor travelled to Brazil without the people knowing and making it 'Hush-Hush', 'the governor gave contracts to his boys worth billions of Naira for rigging election', 'the Governor sent government officials to China, spending millions of Dollars only to go and inspect CNG buses instead of attracting investor.'"

He was further said to have written that "the governor is a sleeping governor who rigged election," a statement the police claim was "aimed at destroying his reputation and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 24 (2) (c) (ii) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention etc) Act, 2015, as amended."

In a separate charge, the journalist was accused of making similar publications against Senator Ede Dafinone, who represents Delta Central Senatorial District.

The police alleged that Oliver, "between the months of May, and July, 2025, in Asaba within Asaba Judicial Division did make publications on your Facebook account with name - Fejiro Oliver, cyberstalking Senator Ede Dafinone, currently representing Delta Central Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate," describing him as "grossly incompetent senator," "sleeping senator," "betraying ingrate," "Dodo Senator," "POS Senator," "Scammer in NASS," and that "Senator Ede Dafinone must be recalled from the Senate."

The publication, according to the charge, was "aimed at destroying his reputation and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 24 (2) (c) (ii) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention etc) Act, 2015, as amended."

The charge sheet, dated the 3rd day of October, 2025, was signed by R.O. Eze Esq., Legal Officer, Directorate of Legal Services, Delta State Police Command, Asaba.

Fejiro's lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, described the charges as frivolous and desperate attempt to keep his client in custody.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the Federal High Court in Asaba, Delta State, had given the Nigeria Police Force 48 hours to show cause why Delta-born journalist Tega Oghenedoro, popularly known as Fejiro Oliver, should not be released unconditionally after spending 16 days in detention on allegations of cyberstalking.

The order was issued on Thursday, October 2, 2025, by Hon. Justice F. A. Olubanjo, following an ex parte application filed by Fejiro’s counsel and human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong.

Fejiro, the editor of Secret Reporters, has been a vocal critic of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and other government officials.

He was arrested at his Abuja office on September 18, 2025, and flown to Asaba after a petition was lodged against him by the Delta governor.