I'll Miss Her Care....Somto Maduagwu’s Father





The father of the late Arise TV presenter, Ms Somtochukwu Christella, Mr. Ifeanyi Maduagwu, has spoken about the deep pain of losing his daughter, who was killed recently during an armed robbery attack at her home in Abuja.

Speaking in an emotional interview, Mr. Maduagwu described Somtochukwu, fondly called Sommie, as the “handbag of the house.” She was born on December 26, 1995, and for more than five years, she was the only child, which made her the centre of attention in the family.

He recalled that Sommie had always been lively, full of smiles, laughter, and energy. “At any party, she would shine, dancing, laughing, and communicating effortlessly. She was full of life,” he said.

According to him, Sommie had big dreams. She wanted to celebrate her upcoming birthday on December 26 with children in the village, just as she did years ago. Beyond that, she also had a burning desire to go into politics, hoping to one day serve Nigeria as a senator.

On the issue of marriage, her father said she had many suitors but always insisted on first establishing herself. Eventually, she got engaged, but sadly her life was cut short.

Struggling to hold back tears, Mr. Maduagwu explained what he would miss most about her. “I will miss everything. Her care, her constant calls: ‘Dad, have you eaten? Are you taking good care of yourself? Have you checked your vitals?’”

Her death, he said, “has pierced my heart like an arrow.”

Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu was born on 26 December 1995. She was the daughter every parent dreams of raising; bright, determined, and beautiful. She trained as a lawyer, schooling in the United Kingdom, but her ambitions stretched far beyond law.

She had been a beauty queen, carrying herself with elegance. She had served as a tourism ambassador for Nigeria, proud to represent her country abroad. She travelled widely, seeing the world with curious eyes. In September 2024, she joined Arise News in Abuja.

Journalism was a new adventure for her, a chance to tell stories, to use her voice, to step into a field that demanded courage. Exactly one year after joining Arise, she was gone.