Dangote Truck Kills Five In Ogun State

A Dangote Cement truck has crushed five people to death at the Alapoka axis of the Papalanto–Ilaro Road, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State.

It was learnt on Saturday from the spokesperson for the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, Babatunde Akinbiyi, that the accident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

The TRACE spokesperson noted that the truck had lost its brakes and rammed into a tricycle conveying the five victims.

He identified the vehicles involved as an unregistered tricycle and a Dangote truck with the number plate GRZ 767 XA.

Akinbiyi said, “A fatal road traffic accident occurred at Alapoka Village, Papalanto–Ilaro Road, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State on Friday at 8:25 p.m.

“The accident involved an unregistered tricycle and a Dangote truck with the number plate GRZ 767 XA. The tricycle was conveying five people. The five people died on the spot.

“According to an eyewitness, the truck lost its brakes and rammed into the tricycle, but unfortunately the driver was not observant that he had collided with the tricycle until its tyre crushed the tricycle and the passengers.”





He noted that upon receipt of the incident, the Acting TRACE Head, Adedayo Omonayajo, and the Ilaro Divisional TRACE Commander, Salako Idowu, led a rescue team to the scene.

He added that residents of the community had attempted to attack the rescue team, but the intervention of sister security agencies brought the situation under control.

“The Acting TRACE Head and the Ilaro Commander led a rescue team to the scene and were almost attacked by angry residents, but the intervention of the Amotekun Corps doused the tension.

“The presumed dead were taken to the morgue by Federal Road Safety Corps officials,” Akinbiyi added.

This is not the first incident involving a Dangote truck in fatal crashes.

Recently, Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Phyna, was at loggerheads with the Dangote group after one of the latter’s trucks crushed Phyna’s sister, an accident which eventually claimed her life.

In a November 2024 multiple-crash incident in Lagos and Ogun, a Dangote truck experienced brake failure, causing loss of control. Four people died and seven were injured.

Similarly, in June 2021, a Dangote truck in Ogun State crushed a commercial motorbike rider and passenger, prompting a mob to set the truck ablaze.







