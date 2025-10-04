Exclusive: Forgery Allegations Rock Tinubu’s Minister As University Disowns Degree Certificate

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), has disowned the Bachelor of Science degree certificate in the possession of the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Uche Nnaji, saying the politician did not complete his studies at the institution and was never issued a certificate.

“We can confirm that Mr Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji, with Matriculation Number 1981/30725, was admitted by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1981.

“From every available records and information from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, we are unable to confirm that Mr Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji, the current Minister of Science and Technology, graduated from the University of Nigeria in July 1985, as there are no records of his completion of study in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Full details here

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/investigationspecial-reports/825701-exclusive-university-disowns-tinubu-ministers-degree-certificate.htmlhttps://www.premiumtimesng.com/investigationspecial-reports/825701-exclusive-university-disowns-tinubu-ministers-degree-certificate.html



Premium Times