Three Sentenced To Death For Robbing 87 Years Old Woman In Ekiti

An Ekiti State High Court, Ado Ekiti Division, has sentenced three persons to death by hanging for armed robbery.

The convicts – Shadrack Apos (30), Lucky Akpos (33), and Adunola Precious (24) were tried and sentenced for robbing an 87-year-old woman of N186,000 and a wristwatch.

They were arraigned and tried on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and armed robbery.

The charge reads, “The defendants on June 12, 2024, at Ifaki Ekiti did conspire to rob one Victoria Folorunso of the cash sum of N147,000 and a wristwatch.

“As of the time of the robbery, they were armed with a gun and planks, contrary to Sections 421 and 321 (2) (b) of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021,” the charge read.

In her testimony before the court, the 87-year-old victim said, “I was sleeping around 1am when I suddenly saw two persons in my room, one holding and pointing a gun at my forehead while the second person held a plank. They asked me to bring all the money I had in the house.

“I was about lifting my mattress where I kept the money, they helped me to lift it, took the N100,000 I had there, and another N47,000 I kept in my underwear. They took my wristwatch presented to me by my children.

“They also took my phone, but they returned it to me. When they threatened to shoot me, I told them I had N3m in my account. They instructed me to withdraw the money the following day and give it to Precious Adunola, my househelp, to deliver it to them by 11am. They did not wear masks, they did not break the door, and they were relating freely with my househelp.

“They warned me not to tell anybody, or else they would kidnap and kill me. They were calling and threatening me thereafter for taking too long to send the money to them. I later called and informed my children,” she said.

The prosecutor, Kunle-Shina Adeyemo, called two witnesses and tendered the defendant’s statements, search warrant, wooden gun, among others, as exhibits, while the defendants spoke through their lawyers, Oluwatoyin Marcus and Mitchel Aribisala. They called one witness each.

In his judgment, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye found the three defendants guilty of the charges of conspiracy and murder.

Ogunmoye said, “My earlier findings that the 3rd defendant, Adunola Precious, must have opened the door to enable the robbers to have seamless entry into the house she was sharing with the victim aptly demonstrated her own pivotal role in the plan to rob the victim.

“From the believable evidence before the court, therefore, it is clear that the prosecution had been able to establish that the defendants planned and agreed to rob the victim on June 12, 2024. The charge of conspiracy and armed robbery had therefore been proved beyond a reasonable doubt against the defendants.

“They are also found guilty and convicted as charged in this court.

“The 1st, 2nd, and 3rd defendants are to be hanged by the neck until they are dead. May God have mercy on their souls”, the judge pronounced.



