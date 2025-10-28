AANI Congratulates Gen Oluyede On Appointment As CDS

CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE FROM HIS EXCELLENCY AMBASSADOR EMMANUEL OBI OKAFOR mni, PRESIDENT, ALUMNI ASSOCIATION OF THE NATIONAL INSTITUTE, ON THE APPOINTMENT OF LIEUTENANT GENERAL OLUFEMI OLUSOLA OLUYEDE mni NAM, AS CHIEF OF DEFENCE STAFF, NIGERIA

It is with great joy and pride that on behalf of the National Executive Committee and entire membership of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), an association of eminent Nigerians who have passed through the Senior Executive Course of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, I convey our most profound and heartfelt congratulations to one of our outstanding members, Lieutenant General Olufemi Olusola Oluyede mni NAM, on his well-deserved appointment as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) by His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

This appointment is a resounding recognition of Lieutenant General Oluyede’s distinguished service, professional accomplishments and sterling leadership qualities, which have consistently set him out as a visionary and distinguished senior military officer of integrity, intellect and uncommon courage. It also bears eloquent testimony to the confidence reposed in him to lead the Armed Forces of Nigeria to greater heights in addressing the security challenges confronting our dear nation.

AANI commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, for this inspired and merit-based decision, especially as the appointee is a proud member of the AANI family. His elevation further clearly shows that the National Institute’s continuing contribution to producing strategic leaders who combine sound policy understanding with tested operational competence in the service of our country.

We equally extend profound appreciation to the outgoing Chief of Defence Staff and other Service Chiefs for their remarkable contributions to national security and nation-building. We pray for God’s guidance, good health, and fulfilment as they gracefully transition to well-deserved retirement after years of meritorious military service. To our fatherland.

As Lieutenant General Oluyede mni NAM assumes his new and onerous responsibilities as Chief of Defence Staff, Nigeria, AANI wishes him and his team renewed strength, divine wisdom and the unity of purpose required to sustain and advance the gains of ongoing operations against terrorism, insurgency, banditry, and other threats to national peace and cohesion.

The Alumni Association of the National Institute stands firmly behind him and the entire Nigerian Armed Forces. We assure him of our continued partnership and support in the pursuit of national stability, security and development in line with the vision of the National Institute and our motto, “Towards a better society.”

Once again, congratulations, Lieutenant General Olufemi Olusola Oluyede mni NAM, on this noble and historic appointment. May your tenure be marked by strategic innovations, strengthened civil-military cooperation and enduring peace across our beloved nation.

Signed:

AMBASSADOR EMMANUEL OBI OKAFOR, mni

President