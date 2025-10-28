Rivers Court Discharges 12 Travellers Over Female Police Officer’s Death

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has discharged and acquitted 12 travellers who were standing trial for the murder of a female police Inspector, Christiana Erekere.

The late Inspector Erekere was attached to the Taaba Police Division in Khana Local Government Area of the state when the incident occurred.

The 12 persons had been standing trial on 13 counts bordering on conspiracy and murder since April 24, 2024, where they encountered the deceased during a stop and search operation near the Taaba Police on their way to Akwa Ibom for a traditional marriage.





Delivering judgment on Monday, the trial Judge, Justice Augusta Chukwu, held that the prosecution failed to prove the case of conspiracy and murder against the accused persons, Joy Uwheraka, Shirley Wealth, Napoleon Uwheraka, Ejiro Ejogbamu, Moses Agege, Precious Iyot, Kikelomo Odusanyo, Wealth Ojoh, Efeoghene Uwheraka, Ighofose Oke, Blessing Ovie, and Emeka Joshua.





Justice Chukwu ruled that the prosecution witnesses and evidence tendered by the counsel did not show a direct link to the 12 accused and therefore discharged and acquitted them.





The trial judge subsequently awarded N1m each in favour of the 12 discharged individuals as compensation for their unlawful arrest and detention.





Speaking to newsmen outside the courtroom, counsel for the defendants expressed satisfaction with the judgment, saying it was in line with the law.

One of the defence counsel, Robert Igwere, said, “I feel very fulfilled as a counsel to defend charges of conspiracy and murder, and at the end of the day, justice has taken its course. Justice, as they always say, is good for the defendant, society, and the victim. Today, justice has been served.”





He further said the judgement was not given on a technicality but on the fundamental requirement of the law.





“In a criminal trial, the burden of proof is on the prosecution, and it must be done beyond a reasonable doubt. Any pocket of doubt leaves the court with no option than to hold that there is a doubt in the case of the prosecution. And of course, the judgment has explicitly shown that there were doubts in the case of the prosecution. The judgement is not based on a technicality and My Lord has done justice to that,’ he explained.





On his part, counsel for the prosecution, Celestine Dickson, expressed reservations on the position of the court, saying the police authority would review the judgment and decide on the next line of action.





Dickson stated, “Well, the court has reviewed the evidence before it and came to a conclusion. I’m shocked by the outcome of today’s judgment.





“I will not say that it will be a norm that a group of travellers will just move into a police station, beat up a police officer, and the person passes on the same day, and the court will now come to the conclusion that those people should walk away.





“Even when the court agrees that certain people engaged the deceased in a fight, the court still went ahead and discharged and acquitted those people. The team is going to meet with the police authorities and review the judgement, look at it very well and advise on the next step to take.”



