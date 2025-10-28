New Chief Of Air Staff Aneke Visits Outgoing CDS Chris Musa

The newly appointed Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, alongside the Chief of Defence Staff and other newly appointed Service Chiefs, on Monday, 27 October 2025, met with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja. The meeting provided an opportunity for the new Service Chiefs to formally express their loyalty and readiness to implement the President’s vision for a secure, stable, and prosperous nation.





As part of his official engagements, Air Vice Marshal Aneke also paid a visit to the outgoing Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja. During the visit, he commended General Musa for his exemplary leadership, professionalism, and invaluable contributions to national security. He further assured that under his command, the Nigerian Air Force will build upon the solid foundations and enduring legacies established by his predecessors, while remaining firmly committed to upholding the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and defending the nation’s sovereignty.



