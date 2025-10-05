The Woman Who Wants To Be Awujale Of Ijebuland

Awùjalẹ̀ Throne: The Woman Contender.

Yes you read that right, a woman is aspiring to become the next Awùjalẹ̀.

I have seen several reports propagating for the enthronement of Dr. Oluwakemi Onanuga to become the next paramount ruler of the Ijebus, taking over from the late Oba Kayode Adetona and I can’t help but be actually bewildered.

Surprisingly, if she emerges as the Awùjalẹ̀, she wouldn’t be the first ever female to sit on that revered throne. Infact, she will be the fourth, as the kingdom had female Obas circa 1644 to 1655 (Oba Ore Gbadegun), 1749 (Oba Ore Jeje) and then from 1750 to 1755 (Oba Sapennuwa Aruba Koye). Funnily, there has also been a female Alaafin of Oyo, a warrior at that.

Dr. Kemi Oananuga is reported to be from the House of Fusengbuwa, one of the four ruling houses in Ijebuland. Others are Gbelegbuwa, Fidipote and Anikinaiya where the late Oba Adetona hailed from.

She is a UK & USA trained IT specialist and lawyer who was called to the Nigerian bar in 2024 after over two decades of practicing in the real estate industry and as an Information Systems & Information Technology professional. She is currently a Synergy Partner at the law firm of former NBA Chairman, Olisa Agbakoba (OAL) where she is the head of the Real Estate department

This will be an interesting watch…eyes on the judiciary…sorry eyes on the Afobajes.





Source : The Kayode Badmus.