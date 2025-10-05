Lagos To Resume BRT Lane Enforcement On Eko Bridge From October 6th

The Lagos State Government has announced that enforcement of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lanes will resume on Eko Bridge and Odo Iya Alaro Link Bridge starting Monday, October 6, 2025.

The enforcement had been suspended on July 2 to ease congestion during the repair of the Ogudu-Ifako Bridge. With the bridge now reopened after 78 days of work, ahead of the initial 101-day schedule, the government says strict compliance will return.

In a statement, Tobi Idowu, Special Assistant to the Governor on Transport Education and Enforcement, warned motorists to obey the directive, stressing that relevant agencies would strictly enforce the rules.

Governor’s aide, Jubril Gawat, also confirmed the development, saying enforcement would fully resume now that repairs are complete.

Transportation Commissioner Seun Osiyemi thanked Lagosians for their patience, assuring that similar projects will be carried out across the state to ensure safer, more durable infrastructure.

