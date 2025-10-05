Police Arrest 10 Over Attempt To Assassinate Ondo Oba

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested 10 suspects over an alleged attempt to assassinate the traditional ruler of the Igoba community in Akure North Local Council, Oba John Adinlewa.

The suspects, armed with dangerous weapons, reportedly invaded the community and launched a violent attack during which the monarch narrowly escaped death.

Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, said a resident, Mrs. Oluomo Ogunoye, was seriously injured during the assault and had her belongings carted away.

He said following a distress call from the community, Commissioner of Police Adebowale Lawal immediately deployed a tactical team led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, which led to the arrest of the suspects.

Items recovered from them include two locally fabricated pistols, one single-barreled gun, live ammunition, knives, machetes, and other dangerous weapons used in the attack.

According to Ayanlade, “The assailants advanced to the palace of His Royal Highness, Oba John Adinlewa of Igoba, where they attempted to assassinate the monarch. Fortunately, he narrowly escaped the life-threatening assault.”

He added that the suspects have confessed to their roles in the attack and will be charged to court after investigations are completed.

The injured victim is currently receiving medical treatment and responding well, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing suspects.

Ayanlade assured that normalcy has been restored to the Igoba community with increased police presence to prevent further unrest.

Commissioner of Police Adebowale Lawal reaffirmed the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property, noting that the Nigeria Police Force under the

Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, remains dedicated to proactive and community-oriented policing.

He warned that Ondo State would not tolerate any form of lawlessness, stressing that anyone caught engaging in criminal activities would face the full weight of the law.

“The Command advises criminals to repent, relocate, or be ready to meet the uncompromising resolve of law enforcement agencies,” he said.

“Law-abiding citizens have nothing to fear and are encouraged to go about their lawful activities as the police continue to ensure maximum security across the state.”



