I Never Tried To Convert My Pastor Wife To Islam...Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has called on Plateau residents to be peaceful and unite for the progress and growth of the nation, saying that he has never tried to convert his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, who is a pastor to Islam.

Tinubu made the call while speaking at the Funeral Service of Nana Lydia Yilwatda on Saturday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased was the mother of Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tinubu called on Plateau residents and Nigerians in general to shun religious and ethnic differences.

“I inherited Islam from my family, I didn’t change; but my wife is a pastor and she prays for me at all times. I have never convinced or converted her; I believe in the freedom of religion,” he said.

“We are praying and answerable to the same Almighty God. We will account to Him of our deeds and character.

“So, our love to others is what matters; we must learn to live together as one people,” he said.

Also speaking, Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau thanked the president for finding time out of his tight schedule to attend the funeral service.

The governor, who identified insecurity as the majority set back to the growth of the state, said that his administration had put modalities in place to promote peaceful coexistence and tranquility in Plateau.

Mutfwang seized the opportunity to thank the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu for supporting the displaced and vulnerable women and children in the state.

Earlier, Yilwatda, the chief mourner, said that his mother was a dedicated, committed and loving wife, who largely led a life of service to humanity.

“She was a strong, loyal and determined woman; she led an exemplary lifestyle full of sacrifice and humility.

“My parents, particularly my mother lived for others; whatever I give her, she shares it with our neighbours. That is the woman that we are celebrating today,” he said.

The APC national chairman thanked the president, governors, members of the national assembly, the government of Plateau and all Nigerians for standing by him and his siblings during their moment of grief.



