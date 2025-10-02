Supercop Behind Arrest Of Notorious Armed Robber Anini, DIG Parry Osayande Is Dead

byCKN NEWS -
0

 

Parry Benjamin Osemwegie Osayande (September 29, 1936 – September 28, 2025) was a Deputy Inspector General of Police. 

He served as the former Bendel state’s police commissioner during the Anini incident, which terrorised Nigeria in the 1980s. 

As the defunct Bendel state’s police commissioner, he supervised the apprehension and execution of the famed armed robber Lawrence Anini

Anini for months remained invisible and killed several innocent people until the then Nigeria Police Force sent Osayande who is also an indigene of Benin to go after him 

Within weeks he got him arrested alongside a top police officer DSP George Iyamu who was supplying him arms 

Parry Osayande oversaw measures to quell the Bauchi religious riots in 1990, which claimed the lives of numerous people. In 1992, Osayande led a Federal Government mission to Namibia on behalf of the United Nations Transition Assistance Group to monitor the South West African Police’s behaviour, conduct, and actions, as well as to help Namibian residents in holding free and fair elections.

Osayande retired as the Deputy Inspector General of Police in 1992. In 2007/2008, the Yar’adua administration nominated him as the Chairman of the Police Reforms Committee. 

In 2008, the Goodluck Jonathan administration named him as Chairman of the Police Service Commission, a position he maintained until 2013. Osayande served on various committees established by the Nigerian Federal Government to modernise the police service

DIG Osayande died a day to his 89th birthday 


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال