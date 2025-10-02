Supercop Behind Arrest Of Notorious Armed Robber Anini, DIG Parry Osayande Is Dead

Parry Benjamin Osemwegie Osayande (September 29, 1936 – September 28, 2025) was a Deputy Inspector General of Police.

He served as the former Bendel state’s police commissioner during the Anini incident, which terrorised Nigeria in the 1980s.

As the defunct Bendel state’s police commissioner, he supervised the apprehension and execution of the famed armed robber Lawrence Anini

Anini for months remained invisible and killed several innocent people until the then Nigeria Police Force sent Osayande who is also an indigene of Benin to go after him

Within weeks he got him arrested alongside a top police officer DSP George Iyamu who was supplying him arms

Parry Osayande oversaw measures to quell the Bauchi religious riots in 1990, which claimed the lives of numerous people. In 1992, Osayande led a Federal Government mission to Namibia on behalf of the United Nations Transition Assistance Group to monitor the South West African Police’s behaviour, conduct, and actions, as well as to help Namibian residents in holding free and fair elections.

Osayande retired as the Deputy Inspector General of Police in 1992. In 2007/2008, the Yar’adua administration nominated him as the Chairman of the Police Reforms Committee.

In 2008, the Goodluck Jonathan administration named him as Chairman of the Police Service Commission, a position he maintained until 2013. Osayande served on various committees established by the Nigerian Federal Government to modernise the police service

DIG Osayande died a day to his 89th birthday



