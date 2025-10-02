One Of The Favourites "Faith" Disqualified From Big Brother’s House ( Video)

Big Brother Naija Season 10 took a dramatic turn on Thursday as one of the favourite  housemates, Adewale Faith, professionally known simply as Faith, was disqualified from the reality TV show.

The disqualification was announced by Big Brother while addressing the housemates, citing repeated violations of the show’s rules.

According to Big Brother, Faith’s recent altercation with another housemate, Sultana, breached the code of conduct guiding all housemates.

Faith becomes the first housemate of the season to be disqualified, cutting short his journey for the ₦120 million grand prize.

Big Brother Naija, which premiered its 10th season earlier this year, now has nine housemates competing for the ultimate prize.

CKNNews reports that Faith, a few weeks ago, described fellow housemate Imisi as a threat to his progress in the competition.

During a conversation with Mide and other housemates, Faith explained that his strained relationship with Imisi had made it nearly impossible for them to work together effectively.

“Imisi is a threat to my success,” Faith said, drawing gasps from the housemates

CKNNews gathered that several of his fans were not happy with his disqualification,  they believed that Big Brother should at most given him a  ( warning ) just like they have done in such cases in the past 

Video 

 The Moment He Was Expelled





