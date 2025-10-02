EFCC Arrests Manager For Criminal Diversion Of N500m In Kaduna

Operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested one Abdulazeez Gbadebo, the station manager of Emadeb Energy Service Limited for alleged criminal breach of trust and diversion of funds to the tune of N500 million (Five Hundred Million Naira). 


His arrest followed a petition by Emadeb Energy Service Ltd, alleging that it discovered through external audit that the suspect illegally diverted and sold bulk petrol to customers by manipulating the pump meters and diverting N500 million that accrued from the fraud to his personal bank account.


Investigations carried out by the Commission revealed that the suspect sold bulk petrol and diesel to different individuals and received payments through his private bank accounts. 


Items recovered from him include: An ash-coloured Mercedes Benz, an ash-coloured mini cooper, a green-coloured mini cooper, an ash-coloured mini cooper and a white Mercedes Benz GLK. Others are, one original authorization letter from Kaduna Geographical Information System, KADGIS, a certificate of occupancy with file number, KDL 328159, one three bedroom fully detached bungalow and three landed properties.


He will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

