National Theatre Revamp: AFRIMA Commends Tinubu, CBN, Bankers’ Committee, Celebrates Nigeria @ 65

The All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), in partnership with the African Union Commission (AUC), has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Bankers’ Committee for their role in the successful revamp and commissioning of the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos.

AFRIMA described the restoration of the cultural landmark as a bold step in safeguarding Nigeria’s creative heritage and empowering the arts sector

The historic edifice, originally opened in 1976, has been revamped and upgraded as part of efforts to reposition Nigeria’s creative economy. The project, undertaken by the CBN and the Bankers’ Committee as part of their commitment to giving back to the nation, was commissioned during the country’s 65th Independence anniversary celebrations.

AFRIMA President and Executive Producer, Mike Dada, described the development as a milestone for Nigeria’s cultural industries and a symbol of renewed confidence in the creative sector.

“The National Arts Theatre has played a crucial role in nurturing African creativity, serving for decades as a hub for music, theatre, film and cultural festivals. Its revival speaks volumes about Nigeria’s vision and the dedication of stakeholders like the CBN and the Bankers’ Committee to supporting the creative economy. This is not just a building restored, but a renewal of cultural confidence and an investment in future generations of Nigerian and African talent,” Dada said.

Beyond the theatre, AFRIMA used the occasion to congratulate Nigeria on its 65th anniversary of independence. Dada hailed the country’s resilience and influence in shaping Africa’s creative and cultural industries, pointing to its leadership in music, film, fashion and digital culture.

“On behalf of the International Executive Committee of AFRIMA, I extend heartfelt congratulations to Nigeria as the country marks 65 years of independence. Nigeria remains a vital partner to AFRIMA and a key pillar of Africa’s cultural identity. Its creative energy continues to inspire not just the continent but the world,” he added.

He further noted that Nigeria’s role as host of the 9th AFRIMA has amplified African music on the global stage while promoting unity across the continent.

AFRIMA reaffirmed its commitment to promoting African music, nurturing young talent and using culture as a tool for continental pride and development.

The 9th AFRIMA Awards is organised in partnership with the African Union Commission (AUC), the Federal Government of Nigeria, and Lagos State, the official host city.