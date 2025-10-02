Military Eliminate Notorious Kidnap Kingpin “Maidawa” In Kwara

The reign of terror unleashed by one of Kwara State’s most dreaded kidnap lords, simply known as Maidawa, has been cut short. The Kwara State Government on Thursday confirmed his death, alongside several members of his gang, in sustained air offensives carried out by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and other security forces across forests in the state.

Maidawa, who had long operated with ruthless impunity in the Kwara–Kogi axis, was neutralized in a joint security operation around the Isanlu-Isin forests, following intelligence intercepts and coordinated strikes.

According to a statement by Rafiu Ajakaiye, Chief Press Secretary to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the breakthrough came on September 30 when intercepted communications revealed that Maidawa and his foot soldiers had been eliminated.

“The engagement occurred as security forces pressed forward their operation to rout criminals,” Ajakaiye disclosed. “The news of Maidawa’s death was later relayed among his associates by another wanted kidnapper, Baccujo, during a conversation traced to Marabar Maigora in Katsina State.”

The death of Maidawa marks a significant milestone in ongoing operations targeting bandits and kidnappers who have plagued Kwara communities. The air component of the offensive, led by NAF, has been concentrated around Kwara and neighboring Kogi, dismantling criminal camps and neutralizing top commanders.

Director of Public Relations at NAF Headquarters, Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, in a recent briefing, reaffirmed the military’s determination to maintain pressure until peace and normalcy are fully restored.

“The Air Force remains unwavering in its resolve to defend Nigeria’s territorial integrity and safeguard communities against threats,” Ejodame emphasized.

The coordinated operations, which cover hotspots such as Ekiti, Ifelodun, Isin, Edu, and Patigi local government areas, have already begun yielding tangible results. Local residents, particularly farmers who had abandoned their farmlands due to incessant kidnappings, are returning to their livelihoods under the protection of security forces.

The Kwara State Government has credited the renewed intensity of military action to its persistent calls for urgent federal intervention. Officials say the combined security push is gradually dismantling the networks of criminality that had unsettled rural populations.

While the fall of Maidawa is a symbolic victory in the war against kidnapping, security officials caution that vigilance remains critical. Citizens have been urged to remain alert, share intelligence, and continue supporting the Armed Forces as decisive actions unfold.

For many across Kwara, the death of Maidawa signals not only the end of a notorious figure but also the beginning of a turning tide in the fight to reclaim communities from the grip of fear.



