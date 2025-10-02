Police Take Over Akwa Ibom PDP Secretariat

Security operatives have taken over the People’s Democratic Secretariat in Akwa Ibom to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

The development followed claims and counted claims of the dissolution of the State Working Committee (SWC) by the National Working Committee of the Party (NWC).

The National Publicity Secretary of PDP Debo Ologunagba dissolved the state exco and appointing a 31-member caretaker committee.

But the National Secretary of the party Senator Samuel Anyanwu issued a counter statement, declaring there was no NWC meeting where such decision was taken.

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom state Àniekan Akpan described the purported sack of his executive by the National Working Committee of the party(NWC) as illegal.

He declared the state exco as intact till, stating they will serve out the four-year tenure which they were elected, adding that divisive elements within the party are working hard to kill the PDP in the state.

He told reporters on Thursday: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State wishes to address a recent wave of misinformation circulating on social media platforms, particularly on Facebook, claiming the dissolution of our duly elected State Executive Committee (Exco). We categorically state that these reports are not only false but also unconstitutional”.

Akpan, who was surrounded by all the purportedly sacked exco members, explained the PDP is governed by the rule of law and guided by the party constitution adding that the Exco members were elected in a well constituted state Congress for a fix term of 4 years .

Akpan further explained that some of the Exco members were falsely listed in the new Caretaker Committee without their consent.

He said the NWC that allegedly sacked them never had any formal meeting before they settled on the such decision adding that the PDP National Secretary has issued a press statement in that regard .

Akpan appealed to party members , supporters and general public to disregard the false report and remain committed to the lawful leadership of the party in Akwa Ibom state .

The party chairman said he would continue to be identified with Governor Umo Eno as the governor is not only the leader of APC but leading entire state across party lines

” The party can not separate us from Governor Umo Eno . He is the governor for all . Nobody can say we have engaged in anti party by hobnobbing with the Governor,” he said