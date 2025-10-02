Ondo Court Grants Finance Commissioner, House of Assembly Stay Of Execution

The High Court of Justice sitting in Akure has granted the applications filed by the Ondo State Government in two separate suits involving the Commissioner for Finance, Mrs Omowumi Isaac, and the Ondo State House of Assembly.

In both matters, presided over by Honourable Justice Sunday Olorundahunsi, the Court granted orders staying execution of its earlier rulings delivered on September 11, 2025, pending the determination of the appeals already filed by the Applicants.

The rulings had earlier been given in favour of a legal practitioner, Mr Emodamori, against the Commissioner for Finance in Suit No: HCAK/294/CIV/2025, and against the Ondo State House of Assembly, its Speaker, and Clerk in Suit No: HCAK/299/CIV/2025.

At Thursday’s proceedings, the Ondo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, SAN, OON, led the government’s legal team comprising Olabode Ayegbusi, Philips Batife, Owate Olubade and Olofinbo Oluwole to pray the Court to restrain the Respondent, either personally or through agents, from taking any step to enforce or give effect to the rulings until the appeals are determined.

Justice Olorundahunsi, after hearing the submissions, granted the orders sought, thereby halting any further action on the rulings pending appellate review.

With this development, both the State’s Ministry of Finance and the Ondo State House of Assembly have secured legal reprieve, stay the execution of the judgment until the Court of Appeal decides the substantive appeals.

During the proceedings, when the Respondent attempted to suggest that the government had in the past failed to honour certain court pronouncements, the Attorney General firmly rose to dispel the claim. He maintained that at no time has the administration of Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa ever flouted a court order.

Dr. Ajulo went further to emphasise that Governor Aiyedatiwa remains one of the most law-abiding leaders in the country, with an unwavering respect for the rule of law.

“There has never been, and there will never be, any instance where this government disregards a valid court order under my watch as Attorney General of Ondo State. The government of Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa is anchored on justice, fairness, and due process. It is an administration that believes firmly that the dignity of the courts must always be upheld, because respect for the law is the foundation of good governance.” The HAG said.

Speaking further after the court session, the Attorney General saluted both the Court and the Respondent, and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the rule of law, stressing that no action or decision of the administration would ever run contrary to due process, as every citizen and institution must respect judicial hierarchy.