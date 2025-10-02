ADC Deputy Spokesperson Slumps, Dies

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Imo state has been thrown into mourning after its Deputy Publicity Secretary, Ugochimereze Chinedu Asuzu, slumped and d!ed on Wednesday, October 1.

Disclosing this to newsmen, the party’s State Publicity Secretary, MacDonald Amadi, described Asuzu's sudden demise as a devastating loss, noting his contributions as a “man of uncommon intellect, conviction, and service.”

A native of Umuma Isiaku in Ideato South Local Government Area, Asuzu combined academic brilliance with grassroots activism. He held degrees in Theology and Political Science and was pursuing a doctorate before his de@th.

A former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the statement further described him as a loving husband, devoted father, and mentor who inspired many in both religious and secular circles.