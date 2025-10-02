Viral Video: Gov Makinde Raises Salary Of LAUTECH Security Guards From 18k To 80k

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has raised the monthly salary of LAUTECH security guards from ₦18,800 to ₦80,000.

This comes after a security guard mustered the courage to speak about their meager salary as the governor visited the hospital on September 30 for an interactive session.

The security guard said he and other security guards are suffering as they are not permanent staff of the institution and are not getting the benefits they are meant to get.

"We are suffering. I have a family with three children. Please help us" he cried out

The governor listened to him and asked how much they earn as salary.

‘’N18,800'' the guard responded

A top official of the hospital informed the governor that they are not staff of the hospital. The official stated that the security of the hospital was outsourced to a company and that N27, 000 is being paid per security officer provided.

Immediately, the governor ordered that all 67 security guards be converted to ad hoc workers and be paid N80,000 monthly beginning from October 1.

He ordered that the hospital immediately terminate the contract with the security firm.