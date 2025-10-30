Revealed: Names Of 16 Military Officers Detained For Alleged Coup Plot





Profiles of officers in detention over alleged coup plot according to Premium Times

1.Brigadier General Musa Abubakar Sadiq

Born on 3 January 1974, Mr Sadiq is a brigadier general with service number N/10321, trained as an NDA cadet between 14 August 1992 and 20 September 1997. He is suspected to be the leader of the coup plot.

As a member of Regular Course 44, Mr Sadiq, an indigene of Nasarawa State, rose through the ranks, becoming a colonel in 2015 and a brigadier four years later. He belongs to the infantry corps.





This is not the first time Mr Sadiq has made headlines for alleged gross misconduct. In October 2024, he was reportedly detained for “alleged diversion of rice palliatives, selling of military equipment, including generator sets and operational vehicles to scrap yards.” Among other postings, the officer served as Commander of the 3rd Brigade in Kano and Garrison Commander of the 81 DivisionArmythe Army in Lagos.





2. Colonel M.A. Ma’aji

Mr Ma’aji is a colonel with service number N/10668. Born on 1st March 1976, the Nupe native from Niger State started training on 18 August 1995 and finished on 16 September 2000. Investigators suspect he played the role of a key strategist for the coup plot





A member of the infantry corps, Mr Ma’aji was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel in 2013, becoming a full colonel four years later. The 49-year-old officer was the Commanding Officer of the 19 Battalion of the Nigerian Army based in Okitipupa, Ondo State.

He took part in Operation Crocodile Smile II, a Nigerian Army military exercise conducted in 2017 to address security challenges in the Niger Delta and parts of the South-west. He also served at Depot, Nigerian Army and later as Commander, Operation Delta Safe.

He was a member of the 47 Regular Course of the NDA.





3. Lt. Colonel S. Bappah

Mr Bappah, a member of the Nigerian Army Signals Corps, with service number N/13036, is from Bauchi State in North-East Nigeria. He was born on 21 June 1984.

The 41-year-old officer started his cadet training on 27 September 2004 and completed it on 4 October 2008.

He is a member of the 56 Regular Course of the NDA





4. Lt Colonel A.A. Hayatu

Mr Hayatu, now a lieutenant colonel with service number N/13038, hails from Kaduna State.

Born on 13 August 1983, he underwent his cadet training between 27 September 2004 and 04 October 2008.





A member of the infantry corps, Mr Hayatu also belonged to the 56 Regular Course.





5. P. Dangnap

Mr Dangnap is from Plateau State. He was born on 1 April 1986. In 2015, he was court-martialed alongside 29 others for offences related to the fight against Boko Haram.

The 39-year-old officer, with service number N/13025 began his cadet training on 27 September 2004 and completed it on 4 October 2008.

An infantry corps officer, Mr Dangnap is also a member of the 56 Regular Course of the NDA.





6. Lt. Colonel M. Almakura

A member of the 56 Regular Course, Mr Al Makura, a lieutenant colonel from Nasarawa State, was born on 18 March 1983.

The infantry corps officer with service number N/12983 trained as a cadet at the NDA from 27 September 2004 to 4 October 2008.





7. Major A. J Ibrahim

Mr Ibrahim, a major with service number N/13065, hails from Gombe State.

Born on 12 June 1987, the Infantry Corps officer trained between 27 September 2004 and 4 October 2008.

He was a member of the 56 Regular Course, and he became a captain in 2013.





8. Major M.M. Jiddah

An indigene of Katsina State, Major Jiddah, was born on 9 July 1985.

He trained between 27 September 2004 and 4 October 2008.





Mr Jiddah is an infaArmy officer and a member of the 56 Regular Course.

His service number is N/13003.





9. Major M.A. Usman

Mr Usman is a Nigerian Army major with service number N/15404.





He was born on 1 April 1989. He hails from the Federal Capital Territory, in North-central Nigeria.

A member of the 60th Regular Course, the infantry officer trained as a cadet at the NDA between 16 August 2008 and 14 September 2012.





10. Major D. Yusuf

Mr Yusuf, a major with service number N/14753, is a member of the Ordnance Corps.

He was born on 26 May 1988. As a member of the 59th Regular Course, Mr Yusuf trained at NDA between 7 July 2007 and 8 September 2012.

The officer hails from Gombe State.





11. Major I. Dauda

Mr Dauda joined the army through the Direct Short Service Commissions.

Born on 26 November 1983, the infantry officer with service number N/13625, trained between 5 June 2009 and 27 March 2010.

Mr Dauda, who hails from Jigawa, is a member of Short Service Commission Course 38.





As of press time, details about the remaining five officers listed below are sketchy. They are also being detained for alleged involvement in the coup plot. Below is a little information about them:





12. Captain Ibrahim Bello

Mr Bello is a captain with service number N/16266. He was born on 28 July 1987. He is a member of the Direct Short Service Commission Course 43.





13. Captain A.A Yusuf

He is an army captain with service number N/16724.





14. Lieutenant S.S Felix

A lieutenant with service number N/18105.





15. Lieutenant Commander D. B. Abdullahi

He is a Nigerian Navy personnel with service number NN/3289.





16. Squandron Leader S. B Adamu

An Air Force squadron leader with service number NAF/3481.





Source:Premium Times