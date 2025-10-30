Bank MD Bags 5 Years Imprisonment For Fraud

Justice Benjamin Lawan Manji of the Adamawa State High Court , Adamawa State has convicted and sentenced the managing director, Bonghe Micro Finance Bank, Grace Andreas Karka to five years imprisonment.

Karka was prosecuted on two- count charges bordering on criminal conspiracy and cheating to the tune of N32,000,000( Thirty Two Million Naira) by the Gombe Zonal Directorate of the EFCC.





One the charges reads:





“that you Grace Andreas Karka and prince Moses Batalu between August 2020 and March 2021 in Yola, Adamawa State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did agree amongst yourselves to do an illegal act to wit theft in the sum of N66,792,960.00 from Bonghe Micro Finance Bank Nigeria Limited with account number 2013668857 domiciled with First bank Nigeria limited by dishonestly moving the said sum without necessarry approval contrary to Section 61(2) of the Adamawa State penal Code Law 2018





Upon her arraignment on November 11,2024, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the two -count charges, setting the stage for full trial.





In the course of trial, prosecution counsel Mubarak Tijani called in witnesses and tendered several documents to prove his case while the defence counsel called in three witnesses.





Justice Manji on October 17, 2025 while delivering judgment said the prosecution has proved the case beyond reasonable doubt and went on to convict the defendant accordingly on counts one and two. The judge also sentenced Karka to five years imprisonment with an option of N3,000,000( Three Million Naira) each on counts one and two. The sentence is to run concurrently.





In addition, the court ruled that the convict should restitute the balance of N29, 877.040 (Twenty Nine Million Eight Hundred and Seventy -Seven Thousand Forty Naira only) to the petitioner.