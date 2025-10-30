Idi Abbas Assumes Office As 23rd Indigenous Chief Of Naval Staff

Earlier today, Thursday 30 October 2025, the Nigerian Navy (NN) witnessed the end of an era and the beginning of another with the handover of the reins of command by Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla (Admiralty Medal) to the recently appointed Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Rear Admiral Idi Abbass (Admiralty Medal).

The colourful and epoch making ceremony had 4 significant highlights:

Signing of Handover and Takeover Notes.

Decoration of the CNS with the Admiralty Medal.

Handover of the Ceremonial Binoculars.

Handover of the Nigerian Navy Ensign.

Ceremonial Lowering and Hoisting of the Admiral's Flag.

In his remarks, the former CNS, who served as the 22nd indigenous Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral EI Ogalla, gave gratitude to Almighty GOD for all the growth and successes of his naval career which took him to the zenith as CNS.

He went to highlight his achievements as CNS in the 29months he was in office.

These achievements include:

Sustaining Nigeria's Zero-Piracy Status.

Initiating and Launching OPERATION DELTA SANITY to combat crude oil theft thereby reducing the menace considerably and contributing significantly to improving Nigeria's crude oil production output to about 1.8million barrels per day.

Establishment of NN Special Operations Command.

Establishment of NN Marines.

Initiating and funding the Chief of Naval Staff Special Intervention Quick Impact Projects nationwide.

Numerous infrastructural projects.

Prioritising and Improving welfare of all personnel.

The former CNS concluded by thanking the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR for finding him worthy to serve as CNS. Finally, he enjoined all NN personnel to extend the same level of cooperation he enjoyed to his successor, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas.

Rear Admiral Idi Abbas who was accompanied by his amiable wife, the new National President of Naval Officers Wives Association (NOWA), Mrs Aisha Abbas, delivered a maiden address in which he expressed gratitude to GOD ALMIGHTY and the C-in-C for his appointment as the 23rd indigenous Chief of the Naval Staff. He went on to acknowledge the efforts of his predecessors especially Vice Admiral Ogalla and declared that his tenure as CNS will be guided by clear and actionable strategic approaches to strengthen Nigeria's maritime security and further reduce illegalities. He emphasised that his priorities would be personnel training and welfare. The CNS concluded by demanding the highest standard of discipline from all NN personnel.

After the hand over, there was a ceremonial lowering and hoisting of the Admiralty Flag at Naval Headquarters signalling the end of an era and the beginning of another.



