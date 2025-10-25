Relocation Of Computer Village Ikeja To Permanent Site Will Soon Be A Reality..LASG

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed that the relocation of Computer Village, Ikeja to the newly‑designated ICT and Business Park in Katangowa, Agbado ‑ Oke ‑ Odo will soon become a reality.

Permanent Secretary, Office of Urban Development, Arc. Gbolahan Oki made this known during a recent stakeholders' meeting in Alausa.

He said that the Babajide Sanwo‑Olu administration was committed to completing the relocation and ending the years of unsuccessful attempts.

"The current site, originally a residential area, has been adversely affected by unplanned development, displacing many residents”, he said.

He noted that Governor Babajide Sanwo‑Olu, driven by his vision for sustainable urban development, had directed that the new site meet international standards for a seamless transition.

"The government will provide a 15‑hectare site equipped with facilities such as trailer parks, hotels, banks, a police station, fire station, and other community amenities," he said.

Arc. Oki called on all stakeholders to collaborate with the developer to ensure a smooth, orderly move to the well‑planned environment.

Mrs. Abisola Azeez, Iya Oloja of the market, expressed confidence after the briefing, saying “All my fears have been allayed. I urge the developer to adhere strictly to design specifications and timelines so that the relocation can be completed in its entirety.”

Mr. Sam Ajose, the developer, thanked the Lagos State Government and market stakeholders for their cooperation and announced that a flexible payment plan would be available to facilitate the transition.