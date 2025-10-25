No One Can Remove Me As SDP National Chairman..Shehu Gabam

The embattled National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Alhaji Shehu Gabam, has described his reported expulsion from the party as “illegal, null, and void,” describing it as a desperate attempt by impostors to destabilise the party.

Gabam, alongside the National Youth Leader, Dr. Ogbonna Uchechukwu, and others, was expelled on Thursday.

But in a reaction, Gabam dismissed the move as unconstitutional and without effect

A statement signed on Friday in Abuja by his Special Assistant (Legal), Abubakar Baba, declared, “The said meeting is illegal, null and void, and of no effect whatsoever,” citing Article 13 (iv) of the SDP constitution, which empowers only the National Chairman to preside over meetings of the National Convention, National Executive Committee, National Working Committee, and National Caucus.

“Any meeting convened or presided over without the consent of the duly recognised chairman constitutes a gross violation of its constitution and a brazen attempt to usurp legitimate authority,” it added.

Baba also faulted the National Secretary, Dr. Olu Agunloye, for allegedly writing to the Independent National Electoral Commission to communicate the purported decisions of the meeting, describing it as a breach of Part 2 (12) 3 of the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, 2022.

To reinforce its claim, the statement said a Certified True Copy (CTC) from INEC confirming Gabam as the recognised National Chairman had been attached.

“The purported suspension of the chairman and all other members of the party is null and void and of no effect whatsoever,” it added.

The statement maintained that one Dr. Sadiq who presided over the expulsion “was neither a member of the party nor of its National Executive Committee, and thus had no authority to preside over any of its meetings.”

“The general public is hereby advised to disregard the actions of the Dr. Sadiq-led group as they are impostors and will be duly punished by law for their illegal actions,” the statement warned.

It was reported that it was the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Rufus Aiyenigba, at the national secretariat, while addressing journalists, who announced the expulsion.

He noted that it was the outcome of months of investigation and disciplinary proceedings.

Reaffirming Gabam’s leadership, the party said it remains committed to “upholding the rule of law, maintaining internal order, and protecting the integrity and reputation of the SDP.”

“The Alhaji Gabam leadership remains focused on building the party and strengthening the nation’s democratic ideals in partnership with loyal members,” the statement concluded.

The latest development comes amid deepening divisions within the SDP. Gabam was earlier suspended in June, which he refuted.

On Thursday, the party’s National Working Committee announced the expulsion of Gabam, Uchechukwu, and others over alleged misconduct, financial misappropriation, and abuse of office — claims Gabam’s camp insists are politically motivated.

State chairmen of the SDP, however, reaffirmed their support for Gabam’s expulsion for misconduct.







