Breaking : Mass Retirement Of Generals Loom In Army As New Chief Takes Over..Course 39 , 40 Officers Affected

 With the appointment of new Service Chiefs on Friday by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,  CKNNews has gathered that mass retirement of senior military officers across the three arms is imminent 

It was gathered that the new Chief of Army State Major General Waidi Shaibu is a Regular Course 41 of the Nigerian Army 

He is about two steps below many of the Generals in the Army 

The Army currently have members of the 39 and 40 Regular Course still in service 

This automatically means by military tradition , all the senior officers above him have to voluntarily retire from the service 

This cuts across the Navy and Air Force as well 

CKNNews gathered that almost 150 Generals may be affected by the exercise 

One of the serving Generals who spoke to CKNNews on condition of anonymity confirmed this development 

He said as it is traditional in the military after putting 38 years in service will be retiring once the New Chief picks their replacements in their various positions 

He said having served the country diligently,  they look forward to their retirement 

He also confirmed they will continue to serve the military in advisory roles whenever their services are required by the Chiefs

